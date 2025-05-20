Champions League finalists Inter keen on signing 22-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly looking to sign Fermin Lopez from Barcelona. The Serie A side are looking to add a young midfielder and see the Spaniard as the perfect fit.
As per a report in Calciomercato (via Barca Universal), Lopez is seen as the ideal replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian star could be heading for the exit this summer as his contract expires in 2026 and the Serie A side have not offered him a new deal.
The San Siro side have been impressed with Lopez and are now pushing to get the Barcelona star. The 22-year-old midfielder has a contract until 2029 at the Catalan side, but his future is not secure at the club, though he has no plans to leave.
Inter Milan are in the UEFA Champions League final this season but have slipped up in the Serie A. They were leading the table but have lost two of their last five matches and won just twice - taking the title race to the final day with Napoli leading by a point.
Barcelona plan to make big signings this summer
Barcelona's summer plans are set and Hansi Flick has confirmed that he has held talks with Deco. He added that they know which area to improve in the summer and said via Barca Blaugrana:
“I have a clear idea of what I want for the future. I’ve already said that I’ll talk to Deco about it, because we’ll devote the necessary time to it. There are always things that can be improved, but in the end it has been a fantastic season.”
Meanwhile, Joan Laporta has revealed that they are close to getting within LaLiga limits and will be able to sign any player they want. He told RAC1:
“Of course we are in the 1:1 rule. Of course, we can sign, we are at 1:1 and I hope it will continue like this for many years. It’s true that we were very tight, so now it’s time to work. Yes, yes, we will be able to sign. Always with difficulties, because the ‘fair play’ regulations are very, let’s say, ‘sui generis’. It is a regulation that can be interpreted. We will have to keep fighting, it won’t be easy, but it will be more beautiful when we achieve it. Deco has been preparing for next season for a long time.”
Barcelona have been linked with signing a full-back, a center-back and a left winger.