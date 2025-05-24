Champions League side eye Jadon Sancho as Chelsea remain undecided on Manchester United loanee - Reports

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has emerged as a target for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the event that Chelsea do not sign him, as per reports. The 24-year-old forward is on loan at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues having an obligation to sign him permanently.

The Independent reports that Sancho's future remains up in the air as Chelsea are still unsure whether to take up their £25 million obligation to sign him permanently. This has resulted in Bayer Leverkusen considering a move to sign the Englishman, who is sure to leave Manchester United this summer.

Jadon Sancho endured a few tumultuous years at Old Trafford, spending the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. He joined the Blues on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy at the start of the 2024-25 season, but has hardly lit up Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are ready to permanently cut ties with Sancho at the end of the season, regardless of whatever happens at Chelsea. Enzo Maresca's side can get out of their obligation to buy the forward by paying a £5 million loan fee, which will see him return to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen are in need of a rebuild, with manager Xabi Alonso set to leave alongside Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Jonathan Tah. They consider Sancho suited to their league, particularly on the back of his displays in his time as a Borussia Dortmund player.

The German outfit will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season after securing a second-place finish in Germany's top-flight. They will wait until Chelsea carry out their appraisal at the end of the season to determine if they wish to keep the forward before making a move of their own.

Turkish giants prepared to take Jadon Sancho off the hands of Chelsea, Manchester United: Reports

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly prepared to make a move to sign Manchester United star Jadon Sancho in the event that Chelsea turn down the opportunity to do so. The English forward faces an uncertain future after failing to impress in his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun reports that Sancho is a target for Galatasaray, who are keen to continue their trend of signing top-level players from around Europe. They currently have the likes of Alvaro Morata, Victor Osimhen, Dries Mertens, and several others on their books, and will like to add Sancho.

Jadon Sancho has underwhelmed so far this season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in 39 appearances. The Blues may look to get out of signing him on a permanent basis, and Galatasaray are prepared to move on him, in that case.

