Champions League side ready to make move for Jadon Sancho after initially refusing to show interest in Manchester United star - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to make an offer for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window.

Sancho spent four years at Dortmund after joining them from Manchester City in 2017. He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games for them, helping them win the German Cup and the German Super Cup.

Manchester United then spent £73 million to bring him to Old Trafford in 2021 but the move has been far from successful. Sancho has scored just 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 games for the English giants.

The England international also had a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag after United's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3. When asked why Sancho was absent from the matchday squad, Ten Hag raised questions about the winger's training practices.

Sancho then took to social media to refute such claims, saying he has always been professional and that he was being "scapegoated." The Englishman has been out of action since and has also been barred from first-team training (via ESPN).

It now seems likely that the winger will leave Old Trafford. However, his wages of £300,000 per week could be an issue. As per ESPN, Borussia Dortmund are ready to make a loan offer for Sancho in January if Manchester United pay a part of his wages.

Journalist provides update on Andre Onana's situation at Manchester United

The Red Devils signed goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for €55 million as a replacement for David de Gea, who left as a free transfer. However, Onana has had an abysmal start to life at Manchester United.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has made numerous mistakes already and looked extremely shaky in goal. Fans and pundits have already started raising concerns over Onana but journalist Dean Jones has said that Manchester United will back their star goalkeeper.

He told Give Me Sport:

"There's no chance that United are going to give up on Onana this soon. I mean, we do have to say that he is in crisis in terms of performance levels, because it's not one or two clangers. It's way more than that now."

He added:

"Bad performances have become the theme of his time at Man United so far, but he's not the first United goalkeeper to go through a spell like this, and he has to show the right mindset and the right form to get through it."

"This is the problem of being a goalkeeper, it's all about, you being on your own, you can't rely on the players around you, you can't hide. Onana has to come forward now."

Onana has conceded 19 goals in 11 appearances across competitions for Manchester United and kept just three clean sheets. He will next be in action in United's Premier League clash at Sheffield United on Saturday, October 21.