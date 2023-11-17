Championship club believe Liverpool target will snub the chance to join Reds and stay at club beyond this season - Reports

Leeds United reportedly believe that Liverpool target Archie Gray will snub the chance to join the Reds in favor of staying at his current club.

A recent report from Daily Mail stated that Liverpool are planning a £40 million offer to sign Gray from the Yorkshire club at the end of the season. But according to Football Insider (h/t CaughtOffside), Leeds will do everything they can to retain the midfielder and believe he will snub a move to Anfield to stay at Elland Road.

They apparently don't want to cash in on the 17-year-old central midfielder and will soon open contract talks with him. The teenager's current deal at the Championship club expires in the summer of 2025, which could be an encouraging sight for his suitors.

Gray has spent the entirety of his short professional career with Leeds, rising through their ranks to become a first-team regular. He has missed just one of his team's 18 senior games across competitions this term.

Gray is believed to possess a similar profile to Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold. The youngster can play as a central midfielder as well as in the right-back position.

Leeds, meanwhile, are playing in the Championship after getting relegated from the Premier League last season. They currently sit third in the second division table with 31 points from 16 games, trailing the top two teams by eight points.

When do Liverpool return to action after the international break?

Liverpool will visit Manchester City at the Etihad on 25 November after the international break. It is expected to be the latest installment on a list of classics played between the two giants in recent seasons.

Going into this Premier League fixture, the Reds trail league leaders Manchester City by just one point. The Cityzens, courtesy of their 4-4 draw against Chelsea on 12 November, have 28 points from 12 matches so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, brushed aside Brentford by a 3-0 scoreline at Anfield in their latest game before the November break. The Reds have been City's most consistent title challengers since Jurgen Klopp's arrival on Merseyside in late 2015.

They are the only team to have stopped Manchester City from winning the Premier League title in the last six years. Jurgen Klopp's men finished a lowly fifth last season but will be looking to return to English football's summit as soon as possible. A win at the Etihad could be the perfect statement, as far as the Reds are concerned.