Championship club demand club-record £20 million for 21-year-old linked with Arsenal and Bayern Munich: Reports

Championship side Middlesbrough are reportedly set to demand a club-record fee to sell right-back Djed Spence, amid interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

The Sun reports that Chris Wilder's side want at least £20 million to part ways with the right-back.

Boro's current record departure stands at £18 million, when they sold Spanish winger Adama Traore to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018.

Spence has been excellent this season while on season-loan at Middlesbrough's Championship rivals Nottingham Forest last summer. The 21-year-old has been rewarded with a call-up to England's Under-21 side thanks to his stunning form.

The marauding full-back has been one of the key figures in Steve Cooper's Forest side this season. He has contributed with three goals and five assists in 37 games across all competitions.

The youngster had an eye-catching game for the Championship side against Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. He helped Nottingham Forest knock the Gunners out of the competition with a 1-0 win.

Since then, the north London side are said to be monitoring the progress of the full-back. They reportedly believe that he is good enough to compete with Takehiro Tomiyasu for a place in the starting XI.

The Sun also claims that Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle with their local rivals for the signature of Spence. Spurs manager Antonio Conte is unimpressed with his current right-backs Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal.

The 21-year-old also has admirers outside England as per the report, with Bundesliga title holders Bayern Munich interested in his signature. Serie A juggernauts AC Milan and Inter Milan have also watched the young full-back in action as per the report.

Boro are said to be more than happy to cash in on the full-back due to the rise of full-back Isaiah Jones. However, they are only willing to sell him for a club-record fee.

Djed Spence could be a fantastic acquisition by Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu was signed by Arsenal last summer from Bologna. He has made the right-back position his own, with Cedric Soares deputizing for him.

However, the Portuguese international is already 30 and Spence could prove to be a solid upgrade on the former Southampton star.

Spence has done incredibly well this season in the second tier of English football and looks more than ready for a step-up.

The Englishman could prove to be a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad. This is provided the Gunners can beat the likes of Spurs and Bayern for his signature.

