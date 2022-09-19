Changes in PSG superstar Lionel Messi's diet explained as 7-time Ballon d'Or winner is advised to cut down on chocolates and soft drinks - Reports 

Italian nutritionist Giuliano Poser has advised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi to cut down on sugary foods such as chocolates and soft drinks, AS Argentina (via El Tiempo) has claimed. According to Poser, sugar is the worst substance to consume for a professional athlete, as it has a negative impact on muscles.

PSG ace Messi has been in great form in the 2022-23 campaign, netting six goals and providing eight assists in 11 games for the club across competitions. The Argentine has also looked a lot livelier on the pitch, finding himself at the heart of almost every positive play for the Parisians.

Exclusive Messi ➐ @ExclusiveMessi Most Non-Penalty Goals:



Messi: 672

CR7: 671



Lionel Messi has SURPASSED Ronaldo despite having a 150 game advantage. Most Non-Penalty Goals:Messi: 672CR7: 671Lionel Messi has SURPASSED Ronaldo despite having a 150 game advantage. 🚨 Most Non-Penalty Goals:🇦🇷 Messi: 672🇵🇹 CR7: 671Lionel Messi has SURPASSED Ronaldo despite having a 150 game advantage. https://t.co/LMAM2TiuR6

As per the aforementioned source, his improvement has been brought on by Poser's advice, who asked him to remove sugary foods from his diet. Discussing the changes in Messi’s diet, Poser reportedly revealed:

“Sugar is the worst thing there is for muscles. The further you are from sugar, the better. Refined flours are also a big problem, basically because today it is very difficult to find a healthy grain of wheat, without contamination. In the right measure. Much less than what Argentines usually eat, because it is a difficult food to digest.

“That is why from then on he began to eat other types of food in greater quantities such as: fish, chicken, rice without seasoning, fruits, vegetables and organic foods.”

Lionel Messi scores the winning goal in PSG’s win over Lyon

PSG traveled to Lyon on the eighth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday night (September 18). Christophe Galtier’s team did not have an easy time at the Groupama Stadium, but a fifth-minute goal from Lionel Messi ensured they returned with maximum points.

The Argentina skipper got on the end of a clever return pass from Neymar and confidently found the bottom corner of Lyon’s goal to score the only goal in a 1-0 win. Messi also came close to adding to his tally in the 46th and the 91st minutes, respectively.

B/R Football @brfootball



Neymar Messi = Stop us if you've heard it before:NeymarMessi = Stop us if you've heard it before: Neymar ➡️ Messi = ⚽ https://t.co/A6WgUNMcM5

First, Lionel Messi’s chipped effort was cleared off the line by Castello Lukeba. Then, in the dying embers of the match, goalkeeper Anthony Lopes tipped his free kick onto the frame of the post. Danilo Pereira got on the end of the rebound and guided it to Sergio Ramos, who found the back of the net. Unluckily for the Spaniard, the goal was ruled out for offside.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far