Chelsea rekindle interest in Barcelona attacker who could be sold to balance the books: Reports

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Brazilian attacker Raphinha from Barcelona this summer, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Raphinha was one of eight players the Blaugrana added to their ranks last summer. The La Liga giants coughed up an initial sum of €58 million to sign the player from Leeds United.

The Brazil international has since bagged nine goals and assists apiece in 40 appearances across competitions for Barcelona. Although he has struggled for form and consistency, the Catalans are said to be satisfied with his progress.

Raphinha, for his part, is happy at Camp Nou and is keen to continue his development with the club. Blaugrana manager Xavi, meanwhile, believes that the attacker can improve.

However, the La Liga runaway leaders could be forced to sell the former Leeds star this summer. They reportedly have to ship a few players out as they have to reduce their wage bill by €200 million to be able to register new players.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona will prioritize selling other players over Raphinha. They, though, could be left with no option but to sanction a transfer for the 26-year-old if they cannot sell others.

It appears Chelsea are aware of the La Liga giants' situation as they have rekindled their interest in Raphinha. The Blues were notably in the race to sign the attacker before he moved to Catalonia last summer.

The London giants in fact offered to pay Leeds more than Xavi's side did, but the player opted to join the latter. Despite being snubbed by Raphinha last summer, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to make another attempt to sign him if he becomes available.

Barcelona would want an amount higher than what they paid Leeds if they decide to sell Raphinha this summer, as per the report. The Brazilian's agent Deco, meanwhile, is aware of the Blues' interest and will return to Europe in mid-April.

A Chelsea player could in opposite direction and join Barcelona

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will succeed in their efforts to sign Raphinha this time around. Meanwhile, a Blues player could be headed in the opposite direction and join Barcelona this summer.

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana are interested in re-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, they will only step up their interest in the Gabon international if he is available for free.

Aubameyang is contracted to the English giants until 2024, but the club could grand the Camp Nou outfit their wish by allowing him to leave this summer.

