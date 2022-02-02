Chelsea had two late bids for young defender turned down in January: Reports

Reigning European champions Chelsea have reportedly had two bids turned down for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Zak Sturge in the winter transfer window.

To everyone’s surprise, the Blues did not go after prominent, high-profile names in January. Despite reports linking them with a move for Ousmane Dembele, there was never a concrete offer on the table for the Frenchman. The west London outfit wanted to bring left-back Emerson Palmieri back from his loan spell at Lyon. However, the French outfit didn’t allow this.

Having been shot down by Lyon, Chelsea reportedly went after highly-rated Brighton left-back Zak Sturge. Unfortunately, they once again came up short. According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea FC correspondent for Goal, Thomas Tuchel’s side were shot down not once but twice by Sturge’s representatives in January.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Having turned down a Seagulls contract in December, he is likely to leave for Europe when his deal expires in the summer.



Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are reportedly interested. Understand Chelsea had two late bids rejected for Brighton’s 17-year-old left-back Zak Sturge.Having turned down a Seagulls contract in December, he is likely to leave for Europe when his deal expires in the summer.Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are reportedly interested. #CFC Understand Chelsea had two late bids rejected for Brighton’s 17-year-old left-back Zak Sturge. Having turned down a Seagulls contract in December, he is likely to leave for Europe when his deal expires in the summer. Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are reportedly interested. #CFC

The 17-year-old, who has made quite a name for himself in England, will be out of contract next summer. The Seagulls have tried to tie him down to a long-term contract but have come up empty-handed so far.

The full-back is expected to run down his current contract with the club and move to a non-English outfit at the end of the season. Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are reportedly keeping tabs on the player and could make a formal offer in the summer.

Having failed to sign their preferred backups at left-back, Chelsea have decided to keep Kenedy around for the remainder of the season. The Brazilian returned from a loan spell with Flamengo in January and was set to leave for Spain.

However, with the Blues stretched too thin in the left-back/left-wing-back position, Kenedy could provide adequate cover for Marcos Alonso if needed.

Chelsea can bring back Tammy Abraham for €80million

Since his transfer to AS Roma, Chelsea academy graduate Tammy Abraham has been firing on all cylinders. The youngster has been one of the best players in the Italian top-flight this season, netting ten times and providing three assists in 22 matches.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Chelsea have a buy back clause for €80m - starting from July 2023. AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer - I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRoma Chelsea have a buy back clause for €80m - starting from July 2023. #CFC AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer - I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRomaChelsea have a buy back clause for €80m - starting from July 2023. #CFC https://t.co/2prD2duV8W

With Romelu Lukaku struggling to find his footing at Stamford Bridge, many fans have already started talking about Abraham’s glorious return. Roma director Tiago Pinto has confirmed there is indeed a buy-back clause in the striker’s contract, but the €80million-option won’t be active in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

If they really want to get their prodigy back through the clause, the west London outfit will have to wait at least until July of 2023.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar