Chelsea have a 3-man shortlist ready if they decide to sack Graham Potter - Reports

Chelsea have compiled a shortlist of three potential managers to replace current boss Graham Potter, should the need arise, according to Football Insider.

Despite the Blues' willingness to stick with Potter in the face of poor recent results, the club have a contingency plan in place should he fail to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

The three managers highlighted by the Chelsea board as possible replacements are Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, and Zinedine Zidane. However, the club is fully aware that attracting a top managerial target midway through the season will be difficult.

After replacing Thomas Tuchel in September, Potter initially made an impressive start to his tenure at Chelsea. However, the team's form has taken a sharp downturn, with the club currently winless in their last six matches. The Blues have scored just one goal during that period.

According to the Football Insider report, Potter is planning to implement a new tactical system at Chelsea, with fresh roles for Reece James and Ben Chilwell. With mounting pressure to turn things around, Potter will be hoping for a positive result in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Leeds United on Saturday (4 March).

Despite the availability of Pochettino, Enrique, and Zidane, the Blues hierarchy understands that they may struggle to attract an elite coach without Champions League qualification.

The club currently sits 10th in the Premier League, 14 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham. Hence, finishing outside the top four this season appears increasingly likely.

Chelsea's Mason Mount isn't fast enough for the wing, according to Tony Cascarino

Football pundit Tony Cascarino has expressed his doubts over Mason Mount's suitability to play as a winger due to his perceived lack of pace.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via ChelseaChronicle), Cascarino explained:

“He’s not really quick enough to be an out-and-out winger. I never feel that is Mason’s best position. I always feel he needs to be behind forwards. He’s got a great eye for a goal."

"He hasn’t done that as much this year as he did last year, and that is one of his biggest assets. He gets into spaces, finds a little bit of time, and is a good finisher.”

The Englishman is known for his versatility and has been a key figure at Stamford Bridge in recent years. He has scored 33 goals in 192 appearances across competitions for the west London outfit.

