Chelsea add 2 Premier League centre-backs to January transfer wish list – Reports

Chelsea have allegedly added two Premier League centre-backs to their defensive shortlist ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to reliable reporter Simon Phillips, the Blues have added Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen and Bournemouth ace Lloyd Kelly to their January wish list. They are looking at other centre-back options as well after shipping 25 goals in 16 league games this season.

Andersen, 27, has been a crucial starter for Palace since arriving in a potential £17 million deal from Lyon in 2021. He has registered three goals and four assists in 88 matches across all competitions for them.

Kelly, on the other hand, has made 126 appearances for Bournemouth so far. The 25-year-old has netted twice and provided seven assists since arriving from Bristol City for a fee of around £13 million in 2019.

Chelsea, who are also reportedly aiming to sign Palace's Marc Guehi and Wolves' Max Kilman next January, currently have seven centre-backs at their disposal. But, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr are likely to be sold, while Thiago Silva is likely to run out his current deal.

Chris Sutton predicts scoreline of upcoming Chelsea-Sheffield United league encounter

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-0 triumph for the Blues in their Premier League home encounter against Sheffield United this Saturday (December 16). He wrote:

"After losing to Liverpool in Chris Wilder's first game back in charge, Sheffield United got their 'new manager bounce' last week when they beat Brentford [1-0] – now can they follow that up? The Blades have got the worst away record in the top flight this season, with only one point from seven games, so you would think not."

Sutton, who netted three goals in 39 matches for the Blues, continued:

"But then again they are up against a Chelsea side, who I am wrong about most weeks. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino came out and said he wanted some new players after they lost [2-0] to Everton last week – which is pretty amazing when you consider their spending spree last summer – and it does not appear that things are going to settle down at Stamford Bridge anytime soon."

Backing his former club to record a win on Saturday, Sutton concluded:

"I am still going to go with them to win, because they are at home to the bottom side in the Premier League who have struggled on the road, but you can probably tell I am not exactly confident."

Chelsea, who finished 12th in the league table last campaign, are currently 12th in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 19 points from 16 outings. The Blades are bottom of the table with just eight points.

The Blues boast a big upper-hand in terms of head-to-head record, registering six wins in their last eight matches against Sheffield United.