Chelsea add surprise coach to managerial shortlist headlined by Mauricio Pochettino and Vincent Kompany: Reports

Chelsea's quest for managerial stability has led them to Celtic's Ange Postecoglou, a man who has masterminded the Scottish club's recent success. As reported by The Guardian (via TheHardTackle), the 57-year-old is believed to be on the Blues' shortlist as they seek a permanent replacement for Graham Potter.

After handing the reins to club legend Frank Lampard on an interim basis, the Blues' hierarchy know that a long-term solution is essential to guide their star-studded squad. Postecoglou's attacking brand of football has dazzled fans and pundits alike, making him a tantalizing prospect for the west London club.

With experience in English football during his stint at Fulham, Postecoglou is no stranger to the unique challenges that come with managing in the Premier League. At this stage in his career, the Australian tactician undoubtedly possesses the skillset and experience to take the helm at a top-tier club like Chelsea.

With Julian Nagelsmann out of the running and Luis Enrique losing favor, the club's pursuit of a new manager has seemingly narrowed down. Only Mauricio Pochettino, Vincent Kompany, and Ange Postecoglou seem like the favorite candidates as the end of the season approaches.

Postecoglou's impressive spell at Celtic has rightfully placed him in the mix for the Stamford Bridge hot seat. However, questions remain over his lack of silverware at the highest level, and whether the 57-year-old can handle the pressure and expectations that come with managing the Blues.

Chelsea's recent spending spree has built a team capable of challenging for top honors, but their current position in the bottom half of the table paints a bleak picture. Regardless of who ultimately lands the coveted role, one thing is clear: Chelsea's next manager must steer the Blues back to the summit of English and European football.

Frank Lampard's rallying cry: Chelsea will be back after European heartbreak

Frank Lampard has issued a defiant message following Chelsea's Champions League elimination, promising fans that the Blues "will be back" as a dominant force in European football.

The Stamford Bridge side's quarterfinal exit at the hands of Real Madrid leaves them staring down a season devoid of European competition.

Speaking in a press conference after the loss, the Blues legend said (via ESPN):

"The reality is this club is going to be back. It'll take work. It'll take maybe a bit of process. I think the fans appreciated the performance today and maybe this season they have had moments where they haven't felt like that. We have to latch onto that, get results until the end of the season and then go again next year."

Chelsea will next be seen in action on April 26 as they take on Brentford in a Premier League home clash at Stamford Bridge.

