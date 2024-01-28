Chelsea have reportedly added Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson to their list of transfer options in a bid to boost their defense.

According to Goal.com, the highly-rated full-back has been earmarked to provide competition for vice-captain Ben Chilwell.

The Blues have struggled with injuries in their left-back position this season, with both Marc Cucurella (ankle) and Ben Chilwell (hamstring) suffering prolonged injuries.

The departure of Ian Maatsen on loan to Borussia Dortmund further leaves the Blues with a lack of options at left-back at the moment. Thus head coach Mauricio Pochettino has deployed English defender Levi Colwill as a make-shift left-back for the majority of the 2023-24 football campaign.

Meanwhile, a move for Robinson could see Colwill eventually drift back to his primary center-back position. The 26-year-old defender has been widely regarded as one of the best left-footed full-backs in the league this season.

He could join the likes of Christian Pulisic and Matt Miazga as USMNT stars to sign for the west London giants in recent times.

It will be interesting to see if a move by Chelsea for Robbinson materializes. He has so far made 27 appearances for Fulham this season across all competitions.

The left-back has also registered three assists for his club side in the Premier League while helping the London club record four clean sheets.

Chelsea manager heaps praises on Aston Villa shot-stopper

Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino labeled Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez "amazing" following his impressive performance against his team in the FA Cup.

The Argentine international was in fine form as he helped prevent home side Chelsea from scoring during their encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Martinez made a couple of decent saves during the goalless draw and was eventually complemented by Pochettino during his post-match interview.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino said (via Metro):

"This type of games are very even. When you face a team like Aston Villa, always it’s difficult. We didn’t score but we created chances. I trust and believe in my players playing this way, we are going to score."

On Martinez, he said:

"We came from Tuesday, we scored six so today should be good. But their keeper is an amazing keeper, he’s really good. Sometimes you need some luck to score."

The tie will head to a replay, with Chelsea hoping to get past Aston Villa when both teams meet again in the FA Cup at Villa Park.