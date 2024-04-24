Chelsea ‘admire’ 2 managers as pressure mounts on Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi as two potential options who could possibly take over from under-fire manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues head coach has faced stiff criticism over the last couple of hours following his side's scandalous 5-0 defeat at the hands of London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday night (April 23).

Chelsea were dealt a heavy blow at the Emirates Stadium, which made it back-to-back defeats for Pochettino's side in the space of three days, after they were knocked out of the semi-finals of the FA Cup by Manchester City.

Their latest defeat against Arsenal has now raised serious concerns over Pochettino's future at the club, with most fans already calling for him to be sacked.

Pochettino who joined the Blues last summer signed a two-year contract with the option to extend by a further. However, recent results could force the club's hierarchy to ditch the Argentine.

Should that be the case, Daily Mail football reporter Sami Mokbel has revealed that the Blues are already eyeing the duo of Amorim and De Zerbi as likely replacements.

Both Amorim and De Zerbi are currently regarded as two of Europe's finest tacticians following their work with their respective club sides, Benfica and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea will eventually opt to part ways with Pochettino, whose side are currently ninth in the league table after 32 games.

Mikel Arteta shows support for Chelsea manager after famous derby win

The Gunners secured an emphatic 5-0 victory over their rivals Chelsea, handing them the Blues heaviest defeat in a London derby since 1986.

Goals from Ben White (brace), Declan Rice, and a stunning brace from former Blues forward Kai Havertz were enough to extend Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, the defeat has now mounted more pressure on Blues manager Pochettino. His team has underperformed during the ongoing campaign and are at risk of missing out on European football for the second consecutive season.

Reacting to Pochettino's woes at Chelsea, Arsenal boss Arteta, revealed that the Argentine tactician has actually done a good job at Stamford Bridge and hinted that his team has been unlucky. In words quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Arteta said:

"All the sympathy in the world in everything that Mauricio Pochettino has been through and is doing.”

He continued:

"He’s doing a good job. They deserved to win all their last seven matches.”

The Blues will be back in Premier League action away to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday (April 27).