Chelsea agree €40 million fee to sign Premier League forward - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Crystal Palace for forward Michael Olise.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins claims the two clubs have an agreement on a deal worth just below €40 million. Olise looks set to become the latest big-money arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old has already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with Chelsea. He was highly sought after as treble winners Manchester City also held an interest.

Olise was one of Palace's best performers last season, impressing with two goals and 11 assists in 37 league games. The Blues have been eager to add a new winger to their squad following the departures of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

The Frenchman is speedy, boasts a real eye for goal, and could develop into a top talent under Mauricio Pochettino. He could follow Moises Caicedo through the Stamford Bridge welcome door following the Ecuadorian's record-breaking move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea are starting to get their rebuild under Pochettino in shape and they have put a real emphasis on youth. Olise is regarded as one of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League.

He arrived at Palace from EFL Championship outfit Reading in 2021 for €9.3 million. He has gone on to make 71 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists.

Olise was previously at Chelsea as a teenager before leaving aged 14. It appears that a return to his boyhood club is on the horizon.

Newcastle United set their sights on Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella could be headed to St James' Park.

Chelsea have done well in offloading fringe players while consistently spending big on arrivals. However, it has been telling of how erratic their transfer business was last summer that some of those signings have now departed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidou Kouliably have both left and it appears Marc Cucurella's future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt. The Telegraph reports that Newcastle are keen on a loan move for either the Spaniard or Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

Eddie Howe is keen on strengthening the Magpies' defense ahead of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign. Cucurella endured a nosedive following his €65.3 million move from Brighton last summer.

The Spanish left-back featured 33 times across competitions last season and was a shadow of the much-praised player he was at the Amex. He spent the entirety of the west Londoners' season-opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool on the bench on Sunday.