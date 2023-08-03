Chelsea agree deal to sign 25-year-old Spanish international: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly struck a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Athletic reports that the Blues have reached an agreement on a fee in the region of £25 million with Brighton. Sanchez will undergo a medical imminently.

The 25-year-old is set to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga after Edouard Mendy's departure to Saudi side Al Ahli. Sanchez fell down the pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex last season.

The Spaniard was previously the Seagulls' No.1 but the Italian coach opted for Jason Steele due to his playing philosophy. He featured 25 times across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets.

However, the Spanish shot-stopper was regarded as one of the brightest goalkeeping talents in the league before last season. He has made 90 appearances across competitions for Brighton, keeping 29 clean sheets.

Sanchez now looks set to battle it out with Kepa for the goalkeeper's starting berth under Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is trusting in the latter to continue as his No.1 but fresh competition could complicate matters.

The west Londoners were linked with several goalkeepers during the summer before turning to Sanchez. They cooled interest in both Manchester United's new shot-stopper Andre Onana and FC Porto's Diogo Costa, per Sky Sports.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino hopeful Christopher Nkunku's injury isn't serious

Nkunku picked up a knock early on against Dortmund.

Christopher Nkunku picked up a knock in Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday (August 3). He was forced off the pitch in the first half after he was left floored with a knee issue.

Blues fans feared the worst as Nkunku suffered a serious knee injury that prevented him from taking part in last year's FIFA World Cup. He has joined the west London giants from RB Leipzig this summer and fans will want to see him start the season.

Pochettino has given an update on his situation and is hopeful that the injury isn't too harmful. He said (via Chelsea News):

“The doctors are checking him. He feels something in his knee. Hopefully it is not a big issue and that he can be quick with the team. We need a few days to assess him and until we get back to London it is difficult to know.”

Nkunku's injury will be a concern with his side set to start their season next Sunday (August 13). They host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge looking to bounce back from a disappointing past campaign.