Chelsea agree to ‘record transfer fee’ worth nearly €20m to sign 15-year-old wonderkid: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly decided to sign the 15-year-old sensation Kendry Paez.

Paez is widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in South America and has already caught the eye with his performances for Ecuador U17s. The teenage midfielder has also made a name for himself at club level, scoring on his first-team debut for Independiente del Valle earlier this season.

According to Metro [via Sky Sports], the youngster was being heavily pursued by Manchester United, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, but the Blues have won the race for his signature.

However, Blues fans will have to wait a few years before they can see Paez in action, as he will not be eligible to join the club until he turns 18. They will certainly be anticipating his arrival, though, with the club reportedly shelling out £20m for the youngster's services.

Paez will be following in the footsteps of Andrey Santos and Malo Gusto, who were both signed by the Blues in January. The west London club has been known for its willingness to invest in young talent, and Paez is just the latest addition to an impressive collection of prodigies.

While the club's recruitment strategy has been lauded in some quarters, it has faced a difficult season on the pitch. Head coach Graham Potter was sacked after just six months in charge with the team languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table. They have won just three top-flight games in 2023.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter

On Sunday (April 2) night, Chelsea announced on social media that they had sacked Graham Potter. There are already rumors swirling about a replacement, with managers like the recently-sacked Julien Nagelsmann from Bayern Munich reportedly on the club's radar.

In the meantime, however, they will need someone to take charge of the affairs on the pitch, as they will have to face Liverpool in mere days. In a statement from the club, Graham Potter's assistant Bruno Saltor will be in charge.

The statement from the club read:

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future. Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.”

