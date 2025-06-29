Chelsea agree stunning £55 million deal to sign top target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will pay £55 million for the English winger.
The west London side has been interested in Gittens for weeks now and even saw a bid rejected before the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Dortmund has accepted their latest bid, and the winger will now move to Stamford Bridge. As per Romano, Gittens was scheduled for his medical on Saturday, June 28.
Incidentally, Gittens had spent six months with Chelsea's youth side in 2012, arriving from Reading. He then moved back to Reading before joining Manchester City and eventually Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He's recorded 17 goals and 14 assists in 107 senior games for the German side.
The 20-year-old can play in all three positions across the frontline and even as a second striker. Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 49 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund. He will now sign a contract at Stamford Bridge that is valid until 2032.
Glen Johnson urges Chelsea to keep winger this summer
With the Blues' interest in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, there has been speculation about the future of Noni Madueke. As per Metro, he is an important player for Enzo Maresca, but Chelsea could entertain big proposals this summer.
Former Blues defender, Glen Johnson, however, believes that the west London side needs to keep Madueke.
"I like Madueke," Johnson said (via Metro). "He’s similar to (Mohammed) Kudus, he’s got that explosive speed and probably goes past people too easily, in the sense that it looks like he doesn’t concentrate. If you could pin him down and remind him what he’s good at and just tell him to do that every single time, he could be unstoppable.”
"Sometimes it looks like the game’s so easy for him that he just goes through the motions a little bit," he added. "If you could really get into his head, he could be a world beater. I think he’s definitely worth keeping and working with and ability wise, he could be unstoppable."
Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Madueke, who is likely to cost around £50 million, with his contract expiring in 2030. The 23-year-old winger scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 44 games across competitions last season.
Notably, Madueke has started two of Chelsea's four games at the FIFA Club World Cup and didn't feature in their 4-1 win over Benfica in the Round of 16 on Saturday.