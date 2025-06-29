Chelsea agree stunning £55 million deal to sign top target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will pay £55 million for the English winger.

Ad

The west London side has been interested in Gittens for weeks now and even saw a bid rejected before the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Dortmund has accepted their latest bid, and the winger will now move to Stamford Bridge. As per Romano, Gittens was scheduled for his medical on Saturday, June 28.

Incidentally, Gittens had spent six months with Chelsea's youth side in 2012, arriving from Reading. He then moved back to Reading before joining Manchester City and eventually Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He's recorded 17 goals and 14 assists in 107 senior games for the German side.

Ad

Trending

The 20-year-old can play in all three positions across the frontline and even as a second striker. Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 49 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund. He will now sign a contract at Stamford Bridge that is valid until 2032.

Glen Johnson urges Chelsea to keep winger this summer

With the Blues' interest in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, there has been speculation about the future of Noni Madueke. As per Metro, he is an important player for Enzo Maresca, but Chelsea could entertain big proposals this summer.

Ad

Former Blues defender, Glen Johnson, however, believes that the west London side needs to keep Madueke.

"I like Madueke," Johnson said (via Metro). "He’s similar to (Mohammed) Kudus, he’s got that explosive speed and probably goes past people too easily, in the sense that it looks like he doesn’t concentrate. If you could pin him down and remind him what he’s good at and just tell him to do that every single time, he could be unstoppable.”

Ad

"Sometimes it looks like the game’s so easy for him that he just goes through the motions a little bit," he added. "If you could really get into his head, he could be a world beater. I think he’s definitely worth keeping and working with and ability wise, he could be unstoppable."

Ad

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Madueke, who is likely to cost around £50 million, with his contract expiring in 2030. The 23-year-old winger scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 44 games across competitions last season.

Notably, Madueke has started two of Chelsea's four games at the FIFA Club World Cup and didn't feature in their 4-1 win over Benfica in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More