Chelsea agree terms with top target – Reports

Chelsea have reportedly agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

As per Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window, Haaland has agreed to join the London club and all that’s left for Chelsea is to negotiate a transfer fee with Dortmund.

Personal terms between Erling Haaland and Chelsea are ‘signed off.’



Agreeing a fee with Dortmund is next. [@garbosj] pic.twitter.com/t38LHL1AM2 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) June 15, 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing a striker this summer and views Erling Haaland as the perfect fit. The Norwegian was in stunning form last season, scoring 41 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions for the German side.

Apart from Haaland, Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku, as per reports.

🚨 #Chelsea is reportedly willing to pay the £154.5 million price tag Borussia Dortmund has put on Erling #Haaland 🇳🇴. pic.twitter.com/0cupRlM5BI — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 9, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi, and more

Chelsea urged to sign Erling Haaland

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has urged the club to sign Haaland this summer. The Englishman believes the Borussia Dortmund star can add some "magic" to the Chelsea squad.

"They need one player for me, Haaland. He's on the wish-list. He's a No.9. There's so much in this squad, there's quality in all areas, such a strong squad. You just need that one sparkle of magic, that No.9, that focal point and it will change this club getting back to the glory days of challenging for the title regularly."

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly working on contingency plans in case Chelsea fail to sign a striker this summer. The German coach is open to using Kai Havertz as a center-forward. Speaking to the media earlier this year, Tuchel said:

"I feel Kai is very comfortable in high positions to drop into half spaces and turn and drive with the ball and use his speed. But he also arrives very naturally in the box to finish our attacks. He is comfortable in finishing. He can play as a No.9, as a half striker or a winger. I trust him in this position."

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions at Euro 2020

Edited by Arvind Sriram