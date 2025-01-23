Chelsea have agreed €4m deal to sign Kazakh star, player will join Blues on 5 year deal when he turns 18: Reports

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Kazakh club Kairat Almaty for the transfer of teenage star Dastan Satpaev in a €4 million deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues will sign the 16-year-old striker on a five-year deal with an option for a further year once he turns 18.

Chelsea have shown a knack for signing the best young talent from all over the world since the arrival of Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Group in 2022. Their deal for Kazakh sensation Satpaev is the latest in a long list of such deals.

Dastan Satpaev made a name for himself playing in the Kazakhstan Youth Championship for Kairat Almaty, with his displays earning him a first-team debut. The young striker became the youngest player to appear for the senior side of the club, and the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Kazakh club.

Satpaev featured in the UEFA Youth League this season before heading to Chelsea for a four-wheel trial in November 2024. The youngster impressed in his trial and has been rewarded with a deal that makes him the most expensive player to emerge from the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Chelsea will have Satpaev officially on their books in August 2026, when the youngster turns 18. They have managed to beat the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Real Sociedad, and RB Salzburg to the signature of the teenage sensation. Satpaev is capable of playing as a striker, a deep-lying forward, or as a winger.

His deal represents the latest future signing for the Blues, following similar deals for Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian. They will pay a fixed fee of €2.4 million, with the rest of the fee coming up as bonuses.

Chelsea not in race for Moroccan sensation - Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has rubbished claims that Chelsea are in the race to sign Moroccan midfielder Reda Belahyane from Hellas Verona this month. The journalist reported on X after news emerged of the Blues trying to sign the 20-year-old.

Injuries to Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia in the middle of the park have left Moises Caicedo with the bulk of the work in the Blues' midfield. As a result, the club is considering options to sign to bolster their ranks in the position.

Reports from Italy linked Enzo Maresca's side with a €15 million for Belahyane, but they have quickly been shut down. The Blues will, however, still look to sign a player or two before the closure of the transfer window.

