Chelsea ahead of 3 PL giants in heated race for Barcelona star amid contract saga: Reports

Chelsea are ahead of three Premier League giants in a heated race to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde amid uncertainty around his contract. The versatile centre-back has been a target for the Blues in recent years, especially during his time at Sevilla, but he opted for a move to Catalonia instead.

Now, as per emerging reports from TBR Football correspondent Graeme Bailey, the Blues have remained in contact with Kounde's representatives. Despite his decision to snub them for Barcelona in 2022, Chelsea have reaffirmed their interest in his services regularly, which could yield some fruit.

Kounde has two years left on his contract with the Catalan giants, and a contract extension has not been determined yet. Barca are clearly prepared to keep their defender for longer, but their financial difficulties cannot be ignored. If they receive an impressive fee for Kounde's services, they would not be inclined to refuse it.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are not the only party monitoring the 26-year-old's future. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool all have Kounde on their radar, making it a rather difficult situation for the Blues to sign him this summer.

Chelsea winger opens up on decision to join Blues over Barcelona

The Blues' new teenage signing Estevao Willian has opened up on his decision to join them at Stamford Bridge, rather than opt for a move to Barcelona. They paid an initial £29 million to Palmeiras for his services, with further payments set as add-ons.

Barca were widely invested in a move for Estevao as well. However, they have been struggling with financial difficulties and were unable to match the Blues' offer. Although everything was handled in 2024, the 18-year-old will move to west London this summer to officially begin his career at the club.

He revealed his decision to join the Blues in a heartfelt letter to his parents on the Players' Tribune (via 90min):

"A lot of people are asking me why we chose Chelsea, but they don't understand how much Chelsea wanted me, and how much belief they have in my potential. Those people don't know about the project they presented to us. To a young player, these things matter a lot, and I know we've made the right decision to go to London."

Barcelona were beaten to the race for Estevao, but the Blaugrana have a long history of signing players from South America. Their focus, currently, will be on the Copa del Rey final today (April 26), where they will look to beat Real Madrid for the third time this season.

