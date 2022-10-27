Chelsea among Premier League clubs interested in signing Real Madrid star who could cost €80 million: Reports

Chelsea are amongst several Premier League clubs interested in signing Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, as per El Nacional.

The Blues tried signing the France international in the last two summer transfer windows but to no avail. Madrid pointed towards his €250 million release clause, which seemingly put Chelsea off the trail.

However, president Florentino Perez is now willing to let him leave for a fee of €80 million. It remains to be seen if the Blues will retain their interest under the new management.

Thomas Tuchel was at the managerial helm for the last two summer transfer windows. Graham Potter arrived on September 8 to replace the German tactician.

The Blues also spent a fee of €68 million to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion. Hence, spending lavishly on another left-back doesn't make the most sense for them.

Despite Marco Alonso's departure to Barcelona this summer, the club have England international Ben Chilwell competing with Cucurella.

Mendy is admired by Los Blancos. However, they are reportedly unhappy with his physical fitness and limited ability going forward. Fran Garcia of Rayo Vallecano has been touted as a potential replacement for the Frenchman.

Garcia developed at Real Madrid's academy before leaving for Vallecano at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea to rival Real Madrid for Newcastle United star - Reports

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid are keen on signing Bruno Guimaraes in 2023, as per TNT Sports (h/t CaughtOffside).

The Brazilian has made a big impression at Newcastle United since joining them from Olympique Lyonnais in January this year. Since then, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 27 games across competitions for his new club.

Still just 24, Guimaraes is one of the most promising midfield talents playing in Europe. Chelsea, meanwhile, have a potential midfield crisis brewing with N'Golo Kante (31) and Jorginho (30) in the final year of their contracts.

Hence, Guimaraes could be the perfect candidate to replace either of the midfielders if they were to leave Chelsea in the near future. Madrid signed Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer.

However, they lost Casemiro to Manchester United during the same window. Guimaraes' contract at St. James' Park runs until the summer of 2026.

Hence, it won't be an easy task to prise him away from Newcastle. Moreover, the ambitious Magpies aim to be a 'big six' club in the future, which makes it unlikely if they will part ways with their best talents in such a manner.

Poll : 0 votes