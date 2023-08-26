Chelsea among three Premier League clubs chasing Barcelona target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda. According to Spanish outlet AS, multiple Premier League sides have shown an interest in the player, who has also been linked with Barcelona.

The report states that West Ham United and Crystal Palace could also emerge as possible destinations for Fresneda. The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football, impressing for a Valladolid side that eventually suffered relegation from La Liga last season.

Persistent injury problems for club captain and regular right-back Reece James means Chelsea could explore deals for other right-backs. They did sign Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyon last winter (and then sent him back on loan) and he is currently the starting right-back in the absence of James.

Gusto has been impressive in the last two games after James was ruled out with a hamstring issue. He has displayed good chemistry with Raheem Sterling down the Blues' right flank, providing two assists in the team's 3-0 win over Luton Town.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have been keen on adding a right back this window. While initially linked with Fresneda, the Blaugrana are now close to finalising a loan deal for Manchester City's Joao Cancelo on loan.

Alongside these teams, Portuguese outlet Record claim that Sporting CP and Porto are also interested in Fresneda.

He made 24 appearances in all competitions for Valladolid last season. He also featured for Spain in the u-19 Euros.

Barcelona join race to sign out-of-favour Chelsea star on loan

Lukaku is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Barcelona have reportedly joined multiple clubs in the race to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan. According to Sky Italy, the Catalan giants have expressed an interest to sign the Belgian, who has not featured for the Blues this season.

The London side have displayed no interest in keeping the 30-year-old and are keen to sell him. Multiple suitors have emerged for Lukaku, with AS Roma expected to begin negotiations to sign him on a one-year loan deal with no buy option.

Lukaku was also involved in a possible switch to Inter Milan earlier in the window, having spent the previous season on loan with the Nerazzurri. However, they soon decided against pursuing him.

He was also mentioned as a possible target in a swap deal with Juventus, with Dusan Vlahovic going the other way to Chelsea. Apart from these Italian teams, there is also reported interest from the Saudi Pro League in the player.