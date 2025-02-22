Chelsea and Arsenal among 3 Premier League clubs weighing up mammoth bid for 20-year-old Bundesliga ace: Reports

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are locked in a three-horse race for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Premier League trio are reportedly willing to offer more than €100m for the 20-year-old forward.

Ad

Bynoe-Gittens has been on fire this season, registering 11 goals and four assists from 34 games across competitions. He is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028, but his future remains up in the air.

The German side entered the weekend on 11th in the Bundesliga table and are in danger of missing out on the Champions League this season. Should they fail to make the cut, it could have financial repurcussions on the club.

Ad

Trending

In such a scenario, the German giants are likely to turn to player sales to raise funds. With Bynoe-Gittens attracting attention from clubs across the continent, BVB could cash in on him at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea and Arsenal are both keeping a close eye on the situation. The Blues have invested heavily on talented young footballers of late and Bynoe-Gittens suits their transfer strategy.

Enzo Maresca's team could be in need for attacking reinforcements this summer, with Christopher Nkunku likely to leave. Chelsea haven't shied away from breaking the bank for their targets and could spend big on the Englishman.

Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal also need a new left-forward this year and Bynoe-Gittens could be a fine fit under Mikel Arteta. However, the Gunners are likely to invest heavily on a new striker this summer and may not be too keen to enter a bidding war for the youngster.

Are Chelsea and Arsenal battling for a Bundesliga striker?

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Arsenal's search for a new striker could see them lock horns with Chelsea for the services of Hugo Ekitike, according to Caught Offside. The Gunners would ideally like to sign Newcastle United's Alexander Isak for the job.

Ad

The Swedish ace is tearing it apart with the Magpies this season, but prising him away from St. James' Park will neither be cheap nor easy. Isak is a key part of Newcastle United's plans and they are likely to demand in excess of £100m for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal, understandably, are eyeing alternatives, and have identified Ekitike as an option. The Frenchman has been impressive for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, registering 17 goals and six assists from 32 games.

He is under contract until 2029 and will be available for £60m. However, Chelsea also have their eyes on the 22-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback