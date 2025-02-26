Chelsea and Arsenal among 6 Premier League clubs in contact with Premier League star's camp amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly likely to face competition from four other Premier League sides and Real Madrid in the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen, 19, has caught the eye of fans and pundits alike owing to his resolute displays for the Cherries this season. He has helped his club emerge as a surprise contender for an European spot in the league this term.

Now, according to The Boot Room, Huijsen's camp have contacted a number of English clubs ahead of a possible switch. They have held talks with Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa over a potential transfer for their Real Madrid-linked client.

Bournemouth, who signed the Real Madrid target in a potential £15 million move from Serie A side Juventus last summer, are frustrated by the actions of Huijsen's camp. However, Andoni Iraola's side are believed to have realised that their player is likely to depart after this season.

Huijsen, who has also allegedly attracted attention from Arsenal of late, currently has an exit clause of over £49 million. As a result, he could be offered a new contract with fresh terms by Bournemouth in the future.

So far this campaign, Huijsen has started 19 of his 24 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries. The Spain U21 international has helped his team register six clean sheets, bagging two goals in the process.

Ben Foster explains why Chelsea and Arsenal will miss out on roping in Premier League star

Speaking recently on his The Cycling GK podcast, former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster shared his two cents on Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez's future. He said (h/t Metro):

"Without doubt, I think the only teams who'll get Martinez are the biggest teams in the world. He's not going to Chelsea. He's not going to Arsenal. He'll go to the biggest – you're talking one of the top two or three clubs in the world."

Asked whether the Argentine could join Real Madrid, Foster responded:

"Thibaut [Courtois], he's already one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

Martinez, who has won a FIFA World Cup trophy and two Copa America crowns, is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world now. He has recorded seven clean sheets in 37 total games for Aston Villa this term.

On the other hand, Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen as their shot-stopping options. Arsenal have David Raya as their first-choice goalkeeper and Neto as their backup on a temporary deal.

