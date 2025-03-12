Chelsea and Arsenal believe they can snap up €80m-rated defensive juggernaut for surprise cut-price deal in summer: Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal are working towards signing defensive juggernaut Ousmane Diomande for a potential cut-price deal in the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old Ivorian has excelled for Sporting CP in Portugal. He is under close observation from a number of European giants but it is the London rivals with the most serious interest.

Diomande has an €80 million release clause in his contract but the two London clubs are said to be confident of striking a deal for less (via CaughtOffside). With other clubs interested in Diomande, the race for his signature is officially underway, and Sporting are not inclined to favor any club in securing a cut-price deal.

However the London giants are hoping that the inclusion of profitable benefits and clauses may persuade the Portuguese giants to receive a smaller upfront fee.

Chelsea are crying out for defensive reinforcements after Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile have failed to convince on a consistent basis. Diomande is seen as one of the main targets for Enzo Maresca, who is keen to re-shape his backline.

Arsenal are also interested, although competition for spots in the starting XI could be a barrier. Mikel Arteta is set to continue with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as his first-choice pairing, supported by the likes of Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior for depth.

But the Gunners are regularly in the hunt for trophies, giving Diomande a potential opportunity for winning medals with their sporting project.

John Obi Mikel believes Chelsea can surpass Arsenal with key summer signings

Former Blues midfielder John Obi Mikel has stated that Chelsea can fight for the Premier League title next season under Enzo Maresca if they sign a striker and a goalkeeper.

The Blues have struggled this campaign because of injuries and gaps in their squad. However, they are fighting for top-four spots, which is better than last season, when they finished in sixth. Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, he said (via TBR Football):

“If we get another top, top striker to create healthy competition between the two strikers, listen, we will be competing to win the league and another top goalkeeper. Every team that wins the Premier League has one, you have to have a top, top goalkeeper that the players will look at and know my goal is well secured.

“If we do that, I genuinely see us next season competing towards the back end of the season for the Premier League title. I don’t see Arsenal winning the Premier League – they will bottle it as they always do.”

Fourth-placed Chelsea are now six points adrift of second-placed Arsenal in the league. The two sides will face off at the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League clash on March 16.

