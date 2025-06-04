Chelsea and Arsenal dealt blow as £49 million-rated star opens talks over new contract at current club - Reports

As per journalist Ben Jacobs (via Metro), Chelsea and Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Athletic Club's Nico Williams. He claims that the Spaniard is set to renew his contract at Bilbao, which was set to expire in June 2027 initially.
Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea were reportedly keen to sign Williams. However, Blaugrana withdrew from the race, leaving the two London-based Premier League clubs to battle it out.
The Gunners had reportedly met Williams's representatives over a possible move to England. While Chelsea, who are looking to reinforce their attack, considered the Spaniard as one of their options.
Both clubs were also looking to trigger the reported £49 million release clause in his contract with Athletic Club. However, new details suggest that this might not be possible, as Williams is set to extend his stay at the club.
The aforementioned report also claimed that Williams's new annual earnings could increase to €10 million (£8.42m). This is also expected to increase his release clause from £49 million.
Ian Wright names three positions that Arsenal should strengthen this summer
Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has opined that the Gunners should sign a striker, another forward, and a centre-back this summer. While highlighting that the present squad is ‘very good’ mentally, Wright added that there's a need to enhance the options in some areas.
In a discussion on the Seaman Says Podcast, Wright said (via Football London):
"I think that mentality-wise, [the squad] is very strong and it's going to be vital who he adds to that group, Apparently [Martin] Zubimendi's there, they’re talking about Gyokeres."
He added:
"Whether it's Sesko, I don't know who it's going to be, but I believe that we need a main striker, another forward, I’ll probably have a backup centre-half. I would have loved us to buy [Dean] Huijsen off of Bournemouth, but he's gone to Real Madrid. They saw it, and they just come in and go 'bang. We just need a couple more and I think that we need a bit of luck with the injuries and the referees."