Chelsea and Arsenal face surprise competition from PL rivals for Real Madrid star Rodrygo - Reports

As per Cadena Ser (via TBR Football), Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid's Rodrygo. The Brazilian is said to be dissatisfied with his game minutes at Madrid.

There are also rumors that he is no longer a guaranteed starter in the first XI. Before the 2024-25 season ended, speculation about Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid has been circulating.

He has reportedly been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks and remains on their radar this summer. The same source now reveals that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also competing for Rodrygo, who is evaluating his future at Madrid.

Trending

Over the years, Rodrygo has been a key player on Los Blancos' right wing in attack, and his contract runs until June 2028. However, recent developments could see him leaving Madrid.

Los Blancos has reportedly set a €90 million (£77m) price tag for Rodrygo, and he has been linked with three of the big-six Premier League clubs. Spurs’ interest in signing him may be connected to their return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Arsenal, who have held discussions with Rodrygo's representatives, are looking to strengthen their right wing and overall attack. On the other hand, it remains unclear how serious Chelsea is about pursuing Rodrygo compared to their other London rivals.

What can Rodrygo offer Arsenal if he joins them this summer?

Real Madrid CF v Al Hilal: Group H - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

As a winger who has thrived in a demanding club like Real Madrid, Rodrygo could bolster Arsenal's attack. The Brazilian forward is versatile enough to play in all three attacking positions.

When considered, his flexibility could be a useful tool for Mikel Arteta in terms of injury crisis and tactical readjustments. Under Arteta, Arsenal have also adopted a flexible tactical system, especially in attack.

Therefore, a versatile player like Rodrygo would fit well into this system, and given his experience, he is likely to make an impact. While he is a tactically creative attacker, Rodrygo also scores goals regularly.

If signed, his presence and mindset could make Arsenal's attack stronger and more competitive. The addition of a new striker at the Emirates, along with Rodrygo's signing, could help the Gunners compete for and win trophies

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More