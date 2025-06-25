Chelsea and Arsenal face surprise competition from PL rivals for Real Madrid star Rodrygo - Reports

As per Cadena Ser (via TBR Football), Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid's Rodrygo. The Brazilian is said to be dissatisfied with his game minutes at Madrid.
There are also rumors that he is no longer a guaranteed starter in the first XI. Before the 2024-25 season ended, speculation about Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid has been circulating.
He has reportedly been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks and remains on their radar this summer. The same source now reveals that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also competing for Rodrygo, who is evaluating his future at Madrid.
Over the years, Rodrygo has been a key player on Los Blancos' right wing in attack, and his contract runs until June 2028. However, recent developments could see him leaving Madrid.
Los Blancos has reportedly set a €90 million (£77m) price tag for Rodrygo, and he has been linked with three of the big-six Premier League clubs. Spurs’ interest in signing him may be connected to their return to the UEFA Champions League next season.
Arsenal, who have held discussions with Rodrygo's representatives, are looking to strengthen their right wing and overall attack. On the other hand, it remains unclear how serious Chelsea is about pursuing Rodrygo compared to their other London rivals.
What can Rodrygo offer Arsenal if he joins them this summer?
As a winger who has thrived in a demanding club like Real Madrid, Rodrygo could bolster Arsenal's attack. The Brazilian forward is versatile enough to play in all three attacking positions.
When considered, his flexibility could be a useful tool for Mikel Arteta in terms of injury crisis and tactical readjustments. Under Arteta, Arsenal have also adopted a flexible tactical system, especially in attack.
Therefore, a versatile player like Rodrygo would fit well into this system, and given his experience, he is likely to make an impact. While he is a tactically creative attacker, Rodrygo also scores goals regularly.
If signed, his presence and mindset could make Arsenal's attack stronger and more competitive. The addition of a new striker at the Emirates, along with Rodrygo's signing, could help the Gunners compete for and win trophies