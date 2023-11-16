Chelsea and Arsenal handed transfer blow as club expect 27-year-old to sign new contract - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a setback in their potential pursuit of Ivan Toney as Brentford expects him to sign a new contract.

talkSPORT reports that the Bees are confident Toney will extend his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium. Thomas Frank's side are adamant they won't be selling the English striker in January.

Chelsea and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for Toney who is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules. That ban concludes in January and he's been touted for a potential move to a Premier League heavyweight.

The Evening Standard had reported that Brentford were willing to sell Toney for £80 million. He has two years left on his contract and is regarded as one of the Premier League's best goalscorers.

Toney netted 21 goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions last season. He finished third in the Golden Boot race with 20 goals in 33 league games.

The Bees striker has made it clear he wants to move to an elite club and Chelsea and Arsenal have been circling. The Blues are willing to enter the market again for a new striker to help ease the goalscoring burden on summer-signing Nicolas Jackson.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard as their striker options. But, the trio have yet to put up numbers that many believe are required to help Mikel Arteta's side achieve trophy success.

Chelsea and Arsenal put on alert as Napoli's Victor Osimhen talks up Premier League move

Victor Osimhen could be an option for the London rivals.

Victor Osimhen has hinted that he would relish the opportunity to arrive in the Premier League. The Nigerian frontman named two clubs whose jerseys he possessed during his childhood (via TEAMTalk):

"I don’t have a boyhood Premier League team but I have two jerseys from my brother because I played grassroots football. I had one with Chelsea and one with Manchester United – the one with Vodafone on it. A lot of my friends were Chelsea fans and a few Manchester United, but in Nigeria everyone watches Premier League."

This has fuelled talk of Osimhen potentially joining a Premier League giant in the near future. The Blues and the Gunners are reportedly joined in the race for the 24-year-old by Manchester United.

Osimhen has been in fine form for Napoli, bagging six goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions. He was vital for Gli Azzurri last season as they won the Serie A title, finishing top scorer with 26 goals in 32 games.

However, Chelsea and Arsenal may have to fork out a hefty fee to prise him away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Osimhen turned down a £120 million move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in the summer.