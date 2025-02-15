Chelsea and Arsenal set for summer transfer tussle to sign Spanish second-tier star: Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal are prepared for a summer transfer tussle in a bid to sign Spanish second-tier talent Yeremay Hernandez. The 22-year-old turns out for Deportivo de La Coruna, where he has become an instrumental player, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 23 appearances this season.

The winger has shown a penchant for speed down the flanks, and according to Fichajes.net, this has placed him on the radar of clubs across Europe. The clubs with the most serious interest in Hernandez are the London clubs, with the Gunners and the Blues monitoring his situation.

It is worth noting that the 22-year-old's contract at the club will expire in 2030, which will give Deportivo a stronger hand during any negotiations. However, European clubs will find it fairly easy to trigger Hernandez's release clause, which is reportedly set at £17 million (via OneFootball).

Arsenal are searching for more solutions on the wings, with their attacking depth now decimated due to an injury crisis. With Hernandez believed to have a high potential, he could fit into the first team at the Emirates Stadium in the long term.

The situation is a bit different for Chelsea, who have quite a few players in their squad. The Blues have a penchant for consistently buying young talent and filling up their first team dressing room, and it is no surprise that they are interested in Hernandez.

Premier League striker responds to interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, others

Premier League striker Liam Delap has responded to the rumored interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and other clubs. The Ipswich Town forward has taken to life in England's top tier remarkably, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 23 matches this season.

Clubs like Manchester United have taken notice of Delap's quality, increasing the media focus on the 22-year-old striker. However, he has insisted that his thoughts are on Ipswich Town and the current relegation battle the Premier League minnows face.

Speaking to East Anglian Daily Times, he stated (via Metro):

"It’s engrained in us as footballers. It’s so important, especially for me, to focus on where I’m at now. I’m so happy here, I’m enjoying it so much here. I just look forward to playing football. I take every game as it comes and focus on the next."

"It is something that I try and stay away from. People around me have told me to stay away from it, it’s something that I’m very good at in focusing on what I want to do. That’s playing football here..," Delap added.

If Ipswich Town are relegated this season, it may be possible for Arsenal, Chelsea, and others to begin their push for his services in the summer transfer window.

