Chelsea and Arsenal set for transfer tussle with surprise Premier League club for Portugal-based star: Reports

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Chelsea will compete for FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa's services. Aston Villa are also in the race. The 20-year-old has impressed the Portuguese club since joining them last summer from Atletico Madrid for a reported €15 million.

Aghehowa has scored 19 goals and three assists in 31 games for the Portuguese giants, attracting interest from Premier League clubs. The 20-year-old is already a Spain international and, according to the aforementioned report, is expected to cost €50 million.

While Arsenal need a striker to level up and claim the Premier League trophy, Chelsea want a competition for Nicolas Jackson. Meanwhile, Villa consider the talented Spaniard a potential successor to Jhon Duran, who moved to Al-Nassr in the January window.

The youngster's contract with Porto runs until the summer of 2029, so the Portuguese side will have leverage in future negotiations.

Arsenal and Chelsea keeping tabs on Nico Williams- Reports

According to a report by Football London, Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. The Spaniard, who helped La Roja win Euro 2024, could be available for £49 million (€59m) in the summer. The Spaniard is one of the most highly rated forwards in the world.

Williams came through the Basque club's youth ranks before joining the senior team in 2021. The forward has scored 26 goals and provided 28 assists in 154 games for his boyhood club, helping them to the Copa del Rey title last season.

Nico plays for Bilbao alongside his older brother, Inaki. The brothers have played together 135 times and have combined for 12 goals. His dream playing situation alongside his brother could make it difficult for the forward to leave the Basque club.

The 22-year-old forward is contracted to Athletic Bilbao until the summer of 2027. Arsenal and Chelsea will not be discouraged in their bid to sign the talented forward, whose abilities are sure to improve whatever club he represents.

Williams is enjoying a decent season with the Basque club, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 32 games. He next faces Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on March 1.

