Chelsea and Arsenal target rejects chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal for a while, is reportedly unwilling to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Vlahovic, 24, is considered to be one of Juventus' most important stars since arriving in a £66 million transfer from Fiorentina in January 2022. He has helped his current club lift one Coppa Italia trophy so far.

However, the Serbia international has lately popped up as a hot topic of speculation with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal showing interest in him. Moreover, he is in the final 18 months of his Juventus contract.

Now, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Chelsea and Arsenal-linked star has rejected the chance to play alongside Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He is keen to continue at his club for the time being.

So far, the Partizan Belgrade youth product has made 127 appearances across competitions for Juventus. He has found the back of the opposition net 53 times and provided 11 assists for the Bianconeri so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes former Paris Saint-Germain star is best footballer he has watched

During a chat with talkSPORT in 2022, British broadcaster Piers Morgan insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo has an admiration for Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. He commented (h/t SPORTbible):

"I had a very interesting conversation with Cristiano, we had dinner after I first interviewed him three years ago, it was a really great conversation and I really like him as a person. He was incredibly respectful about Messi and I said to him, 'Who's the best player you've ever seen?'"

Revealing the 215-cap Portugal international's answer, Morgan added:

"He said, 'Messi, but you're asking the wrong question, you're not asking me who is the best player...', because, of course, he has never seen himself play live. So, that made me laugh. But then he talked about the pair of them and the difference between them and a lot of the other greats, like Ronaldo [Nazario], Ronaldinho, George Best, [and] Paul Gascoigne."

Providing more insight into his chat with the 39-year-old, Morgan said:

"He said the difference is the longevity he and Messi have had. Both have had 18 or 19 years at the very top of their game, and that's testament to their extraordinary dedication, their remarkable physical fitness and their rivalry, which has without any question driven the other to ever greater heights. It's been one of the great rivalries of any sport ever, so we're very lucky to have them."

During his time in Europe, the Portuguese star scored 701 goals and laid out 223 assists in 949 appearances across all competitions for his clubs.

Messi, on the other hand, found the back of the opposition net 704 times and contributed 338 assists in 853 club games across all competitions.

