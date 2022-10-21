Chelsea and Arsenal target to run down contract at current club - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha is reportedly likely to run down his contract at Crystal Palace to become a free agent next summer.

As claimed by journalist David Ornstein on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, the Ivorian winger is looking to see out the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park.

The fleet-footed winger has consistently been among the best players outside the top six of the Premier League in recent years.

He has been linked with almost every top Premier League club in recent times, including the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Reliable journalist Ornstein has revealed that the former Manchester United flop looks likely to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer next summer.

He has also insisted that the Eagles are desperate to keep Zaha at the club, amidst interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. On the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel, he said:

“Palace would dearly love to sign Zaha to sign him to a new contract I’m sure. But with free agency looming and he’s never had that big move that many anticipated. Of course he went to Manchester United and it didn’t work out but since then we’ve seen Arsenal linked with him, we’ve seen Tottenham at various points, and we’ve seen Chelsea last summer."

He added:

“That move hasn’t happened. Palace value him so highly as they know without him there’s a good chance they’d be in a relegation scrap. So they’ve always set a very high asking price."

Ornstein has claimed that Zaha's stock will be high next summer as he looks destined to be available for nothing. He added:

"There’ll be a number of clubs who will look at him and wonder if they can get him for nothing in the summer of 2023. There’ll be conversations I’m sure. Many in the game feel he’ll hold out and go as a free-agent and play in the Champions League.”

Chelsea and Arsenal target Wifried Zaha has been impressive this season

Zaha has been the main man for Crystal Palace for a long time now and he has been on fire this campaign.

The Chelsea and Arsenal target has scored five goals in nine league games this campaign and has played across the front three.

Overall, he has scored 88 goals and provided 74 assists in 439 matches for the Eagles.

SPORTbible @sportbible Should Wilfred Zaha be at a top 6 club? 🤔 Should Wilfred Zaha be at a top 6 club? 🤔 https://t.co/Dg7gMMB0Xk

The Ivorian has done more than enough to earn another big move after being deemed a flop at Manchester United despite lack of chances.

His technical ability, versatilty and experience makes him a player almost every top club would love to have and that too on a free.

