Chelsea and Arsenal told to pay £68.5 million to sign 25-year-old star - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal have been told to pay £68.5 million to sign in-form striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP this summer, according to The Mirror. The Portuguese club are bracing up for the sale of their star striker, who has been in incredible goal-scoring form this season.

Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry for £20 million last summer. The 25-year-old striker has seen his value skyrocket since and the Portuguese club could recoup a decent amount in the transfer market for the striker.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are believed to be among the clubs who currently hold strong interest in the Swedish striker. But as per the aforementioned reports, the two PL giants will have to cough up as much as £68.5 million.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres has registered a combined total of 37 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for club and country this season. 22 of those goals have come in the league for Sporting.

It will be interesting to see if either Chelsea or Arsenal will succeed in their attempt to land the free-scoring Swedish striker this summer.

"We need consistency" - Cole Palmer reacts to Chelsea's disappointing draw against Burnley

The Blues were recently held to a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Burnley in the Premier League in what was an embarrassing performance by the home side.

Chelsea surrendered the lead twice during the encounter, as they failed to pick up what would have been crucial three points at home to 19th-placed Burnley.

Reacting after the game, Cole Palmer, labelled his side's performance as poor, and called for more consistency from his teammates. Palmer said after the game (via Fabrizio Romao):

"It's poor, really..... it can't happen especially when the go down to 10 men. We get too comfortable. Same story we kill ourselves every week. It's got to improve from us as players. We need consistency."

Palmer grabbed two goals for the Blues against Burnley to take his tally for the 2023-24 PL campaign to 13 goals and eight assists. He also has an overall tally of 16 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for the Blues.