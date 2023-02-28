Chelsea attacker dreams of playing for Real Madrid amid uncertain future: Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku (on loan at Inter Milan) reportedly dreams of a move to Real Madrid as speculation grows over his future. The Belgian frontman is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Lukaku, 29, returned to Inter on loan last summer after a tumultuous time with the Premier League club. He was eager to leave the Blues as he fell out with former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The former Manchester United forward is expected to return to Chelsea when his loan ends in the summer. However, he could be on the move again, with Fichajes reporting that he may be an option for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos' Karim Benzema has endured injury problems this season and Carlo Ancelotti requested a new striker be signed in January. Despite this, no new attackers have arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu. Alvaro Rodriguez is expected to be Benzema's backup until the next transfer window.

Many strikers have been linked as candidates to join Madrid in the summer, including Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic. However, Lukaku may be taken into account as he has always dreamed of playing for the Galacticos.

Romelu Lukaku for Inter Milan and Belgium in 2020:

28 goals

36 games

Baller.

His representative is said to have claimed a while back that Lukaku has always aspired to be a Los Blancos player. He reportedly doesn't want to return to Chelsea. Ancelotti's side's potential swoop for the Belgian will depend on his performances. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 15 games across competitions amid injury woes.

There is little chance that Graham Potter's side will be able to recoup the €113 million they paid Inter for Lukaku in 2021. He is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt and managed 15 goals in 44 games in his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic also emerging as a potential Real Madrid transfer target

Christian Pulisic may be an option for Real Madrid.

Another Chelsea player on Real Madrid's radar is reportedly Pulisic. The American has struggled at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 as Eden Hazard's replacement. The latter joined Los Blancos but ultimately may move on this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Hazard's departure may see Madrid target Pulisic as his replacement. He has growing competition for places on Potter's side amid the signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Joao Felix (loan). He has featured 21 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Christian Pulisic in big games…

• Goal vs Manchester City (PL, 2020)
• Goal vs Arsenal (FA Cup Final, 2020)
• Goal vs Liverpool (PL, 2020)
• Goal vs Real Madrid (CL Semifinal, 2021)
• Goal vs Liverpool (PL, 2022)
• Goal x2 vs Lille (CL RO16, 2022)

Pulisic has two years left on his contract with the Blues. Potter insisted that the player would not be sold last month, saying (via Football London):

"No chance (of Pulisic leaving), no. There was never any consideration of anything about that anyway but he's a couple of months."

However, that stance may change if Pulisic still lacks game time when he returns from his current knee injury. He has scored 26 goals and contributed 21 assists in 136 games during his time in west London.

