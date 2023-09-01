Chelsea attacker emerges as surprise target for AC Milan on transfer deadline day: Reports 

AC Milan are reportedly planning a loan move for Chelsea youngster Mason Burstow. The San Siro side have missed out on striker Mehdi Taremi and are now looking at other options.

As per a report by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Burstow is the latest forward to be linked with AC Milan. The 20-year-old was signed by the Blues from Charlton Athletic and has been with the first team since Mauricio Pochettino took over earlier this summer.

Taremi was close to joining Milan, but the player is now set to stay at FC Porto. The two clubs had reportedly agreed a deal but a last-minute change saw the striker stay put with the Portuguese side.

Burstow is rated highly at Chelsea and has been given first-team minutes this season. He started the recent Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon and came off the bench twice in the Premier League - against West Ham United and Luton Town.

AC Milan are hoping that guaranteed minutes at San Siro will be enough to lure him away from Stamford Bridge. They also have former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud but are keen on adding another forward after Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired.

Milan have already signed two players from the Blues this summer. They first signed Ruben Loftus-Cheek and then added Christian Pulisic to their squad. They paid £15 million plus add-ons to sign the Englishman in June and followed it up by agreeing on a £20 million deal to sign the American.

Chelsea manager has high praise for AC Milan target

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Mason Burstow is a top player who will get his chances at Chelsea this season. The manager used him in pre-season and also handed him his first competitive start in the Carabao Cup game against AFC Wimbledon.

Speaking to the media earlier this summer, Pochettino said about the AC Milan target:

"He's a young player. It's a good opportunity for him to start. We can only trust the players to see them play. It's a good opportunity for him and our fans to see him."

The Blues currently have Nicolas Jackson as their only fit senior striker. Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku are out injured, while reports suggest Cole Palmer will be added to the squad on deadline day after he completes his move from Manchester City.