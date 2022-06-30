Chelsea attacker could join AC Milan in deal that could cost €25 million: Reports

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has been linked to AC Milan over the past year, and the Rossoneri have recently put the Morocco international on their radar again. This is according to reports from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) which state that the Italian outfit see the star as a potential improvement to their squad depth.

The Lombardy-based club is believed to be interested in a number of players, including Charles de Ketelaere, Hamed Traore, and Marco Asensio. However, Milan are reportedly willing to take Ziyech on loan, in addition to a clause for an obligation to buy the player permanently.

ChelseaFC2022💙⚽️🌍 @Chelsea_FC_2022

This trio didn't last long.

Hakim Ziyech rumored to out

According to the report, representatives from Milan are in discussions with members of the Chelsea hierarchy to reach a reasonable agreement. It is believed that Ziyech's wages would be an obstacle for Milan, and they are intent on coming to a suitable conclusion that suits their finances.

The Blues are reportedly interested in the Moroccan's temporary transfer and are said to be in agreement with Milan's idea of a loan with an obligation-to-buy clause. The deal is expected to cost in the range of €22-€25 million, which would likely see the Blues let go of their 29-year-old playmaker.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon.

Milan ended their last campaign in fine fashion with the Serie A title, they seem to have started making preparations to defend it. Ziyech spent two years at Stamford Bridge, both of which have seen him struggle to achieve the heights he reached at Ajax.

Chelsea reportedly handed blow over Raphinha transfer

The Blues could see Hakim Ziyech and other players leave Stamford Bridge this summer, but they seem to be having difficulties bringing in reinforcements.

A day after the Chelsea hierarchy reportedly agreed on terms for Leeds United star Raphinha, it looks like the player is interested in a move to Barcelona instead. According to Gerard Romero (via Football London), the Blaugrana are very intent on signing the Brazil international, and they seem to have a strong chance.

It is believed that Deco, the winger's agent, is in discussions with Leeds on how Raphinha can join the Spanish giants, even though Chelsea's bid has reportedly been accepted. Blaugrana and the Blues are still in a locked battle for Ousmane Dembele's signature as well, and the Frenchman's decision could affect Raphinha's future.

