Chelsea attacker could leave despite signing new contract as European giants declare interest -Reports

Chelsea forward Armando Broja could leave Stamford Bridge despite only penning a new contract earlier this month, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (via Caught Offside). Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan are the side interested in signing Broja should he be made available on the transfer market next summer.

The Albanian striker had a decent loan spell at Southampton last season where he scored six times in the Premier League from 32 outings. This prompted Chelsea to keep hold of their academy graduate for the 2022-23 season by offering him a new contract until 2028.

Despite his potential, Broja has made six substitute appearances this season and has failed to find the back of the net.

He has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona during the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are now considering selling Broja for good in the coming future with AC Milan wanting to sign him.

The Rossoneri's current striking options comprise Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud. The pair are currently well into the twilight of their careers which is why Milan will need a young forward to replace them in the future.

Broja could be an ideal signing to replace either Ibrahimovic or Giroud in the near future. The Albanian international could play understudy for the duo for a couple of seasons before taking on the mantle as AC Milan's leading forward.

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea and the Italian side have been drawn alongside one another in the same Champions League group. The two sides will face each other for two matches in a row. This could give Milan a great opportunity to scout Broja should he get a chance to feature in any of the two ties.

Broja's future at Chelsea, however, is still not known. The forward wasn't given much opportunity by former manager Thomas Tuchel. The German tactician has now been sacked as is replaced by Graham Potter.

It is therefore still not known what Potter has in-store for Broja over the course of the season. He did play 24 minutes in the Englishman's first game in-charge of the Blues in a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old forward could be given game time in the domestic cups to prove his worth in the first-team.

Chelsea have scored just eight goals from their opening six Premier League games

Chelsea have been a little goal-shy at the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Blues have netted just eight goals from their opening six league outings so far this season.

As things stand, they have not scored more than twice in the Premier League so far.

Graham Potter's side take on fellow London side Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday, October 1.

