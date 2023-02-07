Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could exploit transfer 'loophole' to secure exit 

Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a torrid time at the club since joining the club from Barcelona on a two-year deal in September 2022. Reports claim that the outcasted striker could potentially join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC due to a transfer 'loophole'.

Aubamayang was one of many high-profile summer signings by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. He was expected to lead the line effectively for the Blues, having shown a high level of consistency in the Premier League with Arsenal.

However, he has scored just three goals in 17 appearances and his minutes have been drastically reduced under manager Graham Potter. The Gabon international has evidently struggled to make a positive impact.

Moreover, he was recently cut from Chelsea's UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages. January signings Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, and Mykhalo Mudryk were preferred over him.

This seemed to be the final straw for the former Barcelona man. Despite the transfer window ending recently, there is hope for Aubameyang to find a new club soon.

A move to another European club was blocked in January due to FIFA rules stating that a player can only represent two teams in a single season. As the Chelsea forward had featured once for Barcelona back in August, this meant he was ineligible.

However, due to a 'transfer loophole', there may still be hope. As the next MLS season starts in February, FIFA would consider it an 'overlapping season'. Furthermore, according to Spanish news outlet Relevo, Aubameyang is keen to join the MLS, with Los Angeles FC interested in acquiring his signature.

As per GOAL, Los Angeles FC will look to sign the Chelsea man on a loan deal to keep costs on their budget cap. They lost Gareth Bale to retirement and need a proven forward to replace him.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter explains why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was axed from the UCL squad

Aubameyang has played an extremely minimal role under Chelsea manager Graham Potter, starting just four times this season.

His chances of more game time have deteriorated following his axing from the 25-man UCL squad. New signings Joao Felix, Mykhalo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke, as well as forwards Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz, seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Following their goalless draw against Fulham on Friday (February 3), Potter explained why Aubameyang wasn't included in the squad:

"Pierre is a professional and, of course, I understand he will be disappointed. It was a tough decision, a tough call. We had three coming in and two had to go out. He was the one that missed out, he's done nothing wrong at all."

He added:

"Pierre is just unfortunate and he will be fighting for his place for the rest of the season."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Graham Potter discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being dropped tonight and from the Champions League squad. 🗣️ "He'll be fighting for his place."Graham Potter discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being dropped tonight and from the Champions League squad. 🗣️ "He'll be fighting for his place."Graham Potter discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being dropped tonight and from the Champions League squad. 🔵❌ https://t.co/AJ6Zmriqb6

Poll : 0 votes