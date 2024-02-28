Chelsea attacker wanted by Neymar’s Al-Hilal, intermediaries begin talks: Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, who signed Neymar last summer, are reportedly interested in signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea. They have initiated talks with the Englishman's entourage and are looking to make a move in the summer.

As per a report by Graeme Bailey via HITC, Sterling has been offered to several Saudi Pro League sides for the summer. Al Hilal have shown interest and are in talks with his agents.

The new owners at Stamford Bridge do not see Sterling as a part of their long-term plan. He was signed by Thomas Tuchel, after the German manager named him as his number one target when the new owners took over in 2022.

The Blues signed him for a reported £50 million fee from Manchester City. In 71 appearances for Chelsea, the Englishman has recorded 17 goals and 13 assists.

Sterling had interest from the Saudi club's last summer as well, but decided to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea.

Saudi Pro League open to signing more players after getting three Chelsea deals last summer

Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy moved from Chelsea to the Saudi Pro League last summer after Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli agreed deals for them. N'Golo Kante also joined SPL side Al-Ittihad but the midfielder's contract with the Blues had already expired.

The Blues also had a deal in place with Al Nassr for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech, but the Moroccan reportedly failed his medical and the move collapsed.

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo opened the doors for more moves, with Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne reported to be their main targets. He told Sky Sports in September 2023:

"I've said before, privately and publicly, that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL], and that includes Salah. But we have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That's what we're there for, it's what the SPL has been refined to do - bring professionalism, respect of efficiencies, and to do things in a competent way. If it didn't happen, it's not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool."

He added:

"It's because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn't align. Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well - and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League, we will all be very grateful."

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling is the latest on the reported list, while Tottenham's Son Heung-min is also said to be a target.