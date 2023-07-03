Chelsea attacker wants to leave following Nicolas Jackson’s arrival: Reports

Chelsea striker Armando Broja reportedly wants to leave following the Blues' signing of Nicolas Jackson.

TEAMtalk reports that Broja wants out of Stamford Bridge after seeing his chances of becoming his side's first-choice striker jeopardized. The west London giants have sealed a £35 million deal for Jackson who joins from Villarreal on an eight-year contract.

This has placed major doubts on Broja's future at Stamford Bridge and the Albanian frontman seemingly wants to depart. West Ham United and Crystal Palace are among four Premier League clubs showing an interest.

The 21-year-old started gaining more first-team minutes with Chelsea last season after spending the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Southampton. He featured 18 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

However, Broja was not a consistent starter and a cruciate ligament rupture ended his campaign in December. The Albanian desires a more prominent starting role with the Blues but Jackson's arrival seems to suggest Mauricio Pochettino will go with the Senegalese striker as his first-choice frontman.

Broja has five years left on his contract with Chelsea having only signed a new long-term deal in September 2022. However, a potential exit is stated as being explored by the player and his camp.

Palace and West Ham are joined by Brentford and Burnley in pursuit of the forward. Another loan for the young attacker is a possibility but if he is to depart a permanent exit is preferred.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic to turn Lyon down for AC Milan

Pulisic desires a move to the San Siro.

According to ESPN, Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic will reject a move to Lyon this summer as he prefers to join AC Milan. The American has agreed a deal in principle with the Rossoneri.

Pulisic has struggled at Stamford Bridge during his four years with the Premier League giants. He arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £58 million and was viewed as the like-for-like replacement of Eden Hazard.

However, the 24-year-old has managed just 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 games across competitions since his arrival. He has been unable to break into the Blues' starting 11 on a consistent basis.

A departure looks likely this summer but his preference is to join Milan rather than Lyon. The Ligue 1 side have made an offer to Chelsea for the American worth $27.2 million (£21.4 million) which is significantly made up by add-ons.

However, Les Gones are unable to match Rossoneri's wage offer to Pulisic. The player prefers Milan as he wants to play UEFA Champions League football. The Serie A giants are yet to meet the west Londoners' valuation of the USMNT captain which is €25 million (£21.5 million).

