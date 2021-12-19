Chelsea and Barcelona linked with surprise move for teenager dubbed as ‘Swedish Wayne Rooney’ - Reports

Barcelona, Chelsea and many elite clubs in Europe have been linked with a surprise move for a 16-year-old teenager named Roony Bardghji. According to a report from Goal, it looks like the the world of football is set to witness a bidding war for yet another teenage sensation.

Roony Bardghji is being touted as a future star in the making. The 16-year-old is dubbed 'Swedish Wayne Rooney' by football experts and fans.

The ground for this comparison came when Roony scored his debut senior goal for his club FC Copenhagen at the age of 16. The goal made him the youngest goalscorer in Danish Superliga history, thus earning him comparisons with the Manchester United legend. He was even compared with one of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi.

According to reports, it looks like Chelsea could end up beating the likes of Barcelona, Ajax and many other elite clubs to sign the Swedish wonderkid. The Blues have reportedly been scouting the kid intently.

A move to Ajax could be very much tempting considering the fact that the Amsterdam-centered club have a great reputation for giving young stars a great platform to showcase their talents on the biggest stages.

At Chelsea and Barcelona, both clubs have a history of producing some fine talent from their academies. Roony could benefit greatly by being part of the youth academy and then rise through the ranks to become a senior player at the club.

Barcelona looking to sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic in January

It was recently reported that Barcelona are plotting an ambitious move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. Xavi and Co. are looking to bring the American to Catalunya in what could be a loan move during the January transfer window. As per reports, Barcelona have prioritized signing a forward in the upcoming transfer window and Pulisic could well be the perfect star.

The club will be looking to bring in Pulisic for the rest of the season. The American hasn't had enough game time at Chelsea due to the club's great depth on the attacking front. He has made just 12 appearances this season, many of them being as a substitute.

If Barcelona can pull off this deal, then it will certainly be a great signing for the club. They have been struggling all season long due to the lack of options for the front three.

