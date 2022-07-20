Chelsea and Barcelona reach agreement in principle for transfer of Spanish star - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea over the transfer of veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard has been heavily courted by the Catalan giants over the last couple of months.

According to Barcablaugranes, the Spanish defender could leave Chelsea and join Barcelona in the US, where he is expected to complete his medical. Both teams are currently in the US for their pre-season tour. The La Liga giants will pay a fee in the region of €4-5 million for the 32-year-old's services.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta will complete his move to Barcelona in the coming days. (Sport) Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta will complete his move to Barcelona in the coming days. (Sport) https://t.co/VjpAku6ETD

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2012 for just £7 million. He has arguably become a club legend at Stamford Bridge and has made 474 appearances in all competitions in his ten seasons with the west London club. The Spaniard has helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, two Europa League titles, and a Champions League title.

The defender has just one year left on his contract with the Blues and is reportedly keen to leave the club as he is seeking a new adventure as per Metro.

Barcelona have enjoyed an incredible summer transfer window thus far, signing a number of top-quality players like Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalan giants are seemingly in the market for an experienced defender in a bid to reinforce their defense this season. Dani Alves left the club at the end of last season and Gerard Pique has entered the twilight stages of his career. Azpilicueta's ability to play both as a right-back and a centre-back, along with his experience, could make him a massive asset at Camp Nou.

Chelsea have identified RB Leipzig star as ideal replacement for Barcelona-bound Azpilicueta

SpVgg Greuther Fürth v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Chelsea will be keen to sign a versatile defender to replace Azpilicueta, who is seemingly set to join Barcelona this summer. As per Sport [via Football365], the Blues have identified RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol as the ideal replacement for the Spaniard.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Josko Gvardiol remains on the list for #Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, while Todd Boehly is driving a deal for Jules Kounde, who Tuchel is also keen on.[via @Nathan_Gissing Josko Gvardiol remains on the list for #Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, while Todd Boehly is driving a deal for Jules Kounde, who Tuchel is also keen on.[via @Nathan_Gissing]

Gvardiol joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 for €16 million, but spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan with his former club. He returned from loan last summer and immediately became a key member of the club's starting line-up. Gvardiol made 46 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions and helped the club finish fourth in the league table.

The 20-year-old's ability to play as a centre-back and full-back makes him the ideal long-term replacement for Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far