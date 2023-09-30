Chelsea to battle Arsenal to sign Eredivisie star to bolster attack - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out for Feyenoord attacker Santiago Gimenez's signature. Both Premier League outfits will face competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund (via Football Transfers).

The central striker has caught the attention of several European football clubs amid an impressive campaign in the Eredivisie. So far this season, Gimenez has netted on nine occasions while also managing two assists from six appearances. Last year, he scored 23 goals for Feyenoord across all competitions.

As per the aforementioned report, the Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also showing an interest in the player. Hence, a move for the striker will not be straightforward.

Mauricio Pochettino's side's interest in Gimenez seems reasonable given the Blues' problems in the number nine position. Current Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has failed to impress since joining the west London outfit for a fee of €37 million. He's scored just one goal in six Premier League appearances so far.

On the other hand, Arsenal could do with another option up top. Mikel Arteta currently relies on Gabriel Jesus, who isn't the most prolific goalscorer. Last season, the former Manchester City star managed 11 goals in 26 league appearances.

Eddie Nketiah is the second-choice at the Emirates and has scored two goals in six appearances this season.

Barcelona show interest in former Chelsea stars currently playing for Arsenal - Reports

Kai Havertz and Jorginho (via Getty Images)

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing moves for former Chelsea stars Jorginho and Kai Havertz, according to ESPN.

The former is seen as a squad player at Arsenal. Since joining the Gunners from the Blues in January for a reported fee of £12 million, the Italy international has recorded just nine starts in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Havertz is yet to get going in an Arsenal shirt. He joined the north London side from Chelsea for a fee of £65 million this summer. After making six appearances in the English top-flight for Arteta's side, the Germany international is yet to register a goal contribution.

However, the Spanish tactician has urged fans to remain patient as Havertz gets accustomed to life at the Emirates.