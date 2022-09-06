Chelsea begin Mason Mount contract talks as 30-year-old rejects initial offer: Reports

Having tied down Reece James to a long-term deal, Chelsea are hoping to secure the futures of Mason Mount and Edouard Mendy, the Evening Standard has claimed. While Mount is expected to sign over the dotted line soon, Mendy has reportedly shot down the Chelsea's initial offer.

Last week, James committed his long-term future to the Blues, signing a six-year deal worth £250,000 a week. With the right-back’s future secured, the club are preparing to negotiate with two of their crucial players, Mount and Mendy.

As per the aforementioned report, Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly has already held talks with Mount over his renewal. The club are yet to present the Englishman with a formal offer, but there is optimism that an agreement will be reached with him. The new contract would reportedly make the academy graduate one of the club’s highest earners. Mount’s current deal with the club runs until June 2024.

While Mount’s renewal is seemingly on the right track, Mendy’s extension could be trickier. The Senegalese goalkeeper, who is one of the lowest earners at the club, was reportedly presented with an initial offer. It was an improvement over the 30-year-old’s current deal but was inferior to second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £190,000-a-week contract. Mendy was not convinced with the terms and reportedly turned it down.

Since joining from Stade Rennais in 2020, Mendy has featured in 99 games for Chelsea, keeping 49 clean sheet and conceding 78 goals. His current contract with the club runs until June 2025.

Chelsea kick off their Champions League campaign with clash against Dinamo Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel’s men have not been at their best in the Premier League this season, losing two of their first six games. They need some confidence to bounce back in the English top flight, and the Champions League gives them the perfect opportunity to garner much-needed positivity on Tuesday (September 6).

The west Londoners, who will travel to Dinamo Zagreb for their Group E opener, are the overwhelming favorites to snatch maximum points on matchday one. However, they would be wise not to take the hosts for granted.

Zagreb, who have 22 points to their name, are leading the Croatian top flight by a massive eight-point margin after only eight games. They have won seven games and have drawn only once, scoring 27 goals in the process.

