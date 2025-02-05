Chelsea believe 24-year-old star will join them instead of Tottenham in the summer amid interest from both clubs: Reports

Chelsea reportedly believe that Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi will join them over Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from GIVEMESPORT, which claims that the Blues made an attempt to sign the England international in January.

However, the Eagles were concerned about finding a replacement for the centre-back in the final days of the transfer window and declined the offer. According to the report, Spurs also approached Crystal Palace to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

With the north Londoners also interested, Chelsea are confident that Guehi will choose to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer. In a couple of months' time, he will only have a year left on his deal at Selhurst Park.

This could prompt the Eagles to sell the centre-back, given they could risk losing him for free in the summer of 2026. Guehi came up the ranks with the Blues and eventually decided to move to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €23.40 million.

Since then, the Englishman has established himself as one of the top defenders in the Premier League, making 139 appearances across competitions for his current side. A move back to Chelsea would allow Guehi to compete for top honors in the seasons to come.

The Blues look good under Enzo Maresca this season, currently placed fourth in the Premier League standings, two points ahead of Manchester City, who are fifth. Even if the club drops out of the Champions League spots, they will likely offer some form of European football for next season.

Chelsea failed in approach for Nottingham Forest defender in January - Reports

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea were seemingly looking to bring in a new central defender in the January transfer window, with injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile. They reportedly looked to secure the services of Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Nottingham Forest wanted to keep hold of their player considering their achievements this season (via 90min). At the moment, they are third in the Premier League standings and in a good position to claim a top-four spot.

After a failed attempt to sign Murillo, Chelsea decided to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace. The aforementioned Brazilian has become an integral part of his team's setup, making 23 appearances in the league and bagging a goal.

