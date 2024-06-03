Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca blocks 2 players from being called up for international duty this summer: Reports

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has reportedly blocked Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto from representing France at the upcoming Olympics. The Italian manager reportedly wants to spend more time with players to prepare for the 2024-25 season.

The summer of 2024 will see three major tournaments - UEFA Euros, Copa America, and the Olympics. While the first two will end by July 15, the latter will begin on July 24 and end on August 9. The Olympics isn't recognised by FIFA either so multiple clubs have chosen to disallow their players to compete in it ahead of the season.

As per Sport Bible, Chelsea have blocked Badiashile and Gusto from competing with France at the Olympics. They have, however, allowed Lesley Ugochukwu to be a part of Thierry Henry's squad for the tournament to get him some game time.

The Blues have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino. As per the aforementioned report, Maresca wants to spend more time with the squad to instill his philosophy and train ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Gusto, 23, was one of Chelsea's key players last season following Reece James' absence due to injury. The right-back provided nine assists in 39 games across competitions, having arrived from Olympique Lyon last summer.

Badiashile, meanwhile, made 22 appearances across competitions, having dealt with multiple injury issues.

Chelsea announce Enzo Maresca as new manager

The Blues mutually parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino after the end of the 2023-24 season. They finished sixth in the Premier League and reached the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea have now announced Enzo Maresca as their new manager. The Italian led Leicester City to the EFL Championship win and the promotion to the Premier League. Following his announcement, he said, as per the club's website:

"To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

"I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Maresca is the west London side's fifth manager since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali took over as owners in the summer of 2022. Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampared (caretaker), and Mauricio Pochettino have parted ways since then.

Bruno Saltor also took charge of the side for one game between Potter's sacking and Lampard's appointment last season.