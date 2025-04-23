Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca keen on signing 24-year-old Danish star to solve major squad issue: Reports

Chelsea are interested in Mads Hermansen ahead of the summer window, according to The Sun. The Danish goalkeeper has done quite well for Leicester City in recent times, and famously saved Cole Palmer's penalty earlier this season.

With Foxes relegated from the Premier League, the Blues are looking to prise Hermansen away from the King Power Stadium this summer. Interestingly, Enzo Maresca took the 24-year-old to Leicester City in the summer of 2023, and is now eyeing a reunion at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants are expected to invest in the squad once again this year after an indifferent campaign. A new goalkeeper is fast becoming an urgent need for Chelsea, although the club previously maintained that they were not looking to reinforce the position.

However, Robert Sanchez's struggles could prompt a change of plans, with the Spaniard making some high-profile errors in recent weeks. Maresca has often deployed Filip Jorgensen between the sticks in recent games, but he failed to convince either.

The Blues are now planning to rope in a new goalkeeper and have their eyes on Hermansen. The London giants are reportedly ready to offer £35m for the Dane, although they also have Porto's Diogo Costa on their wish list.

However, a move won't be a straightforward affair, given that Chelsea have seven goalkeepers on their roster at the moment. Apart from Sanchez and Jorgensen, the Blues also have Mike Penders, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Dorde Petrovic on their books.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Bournemouth defender?

Dean Huijsen

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Dean Huijsen this summer, according to The Independent. The Blues are reportedly planning to add more steel to their back line at the end of the season.

Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile's future also remains up in the air at the moment.

The London giants have identified Huijsen as an option to address the situation. The Spain international has been a revelation for the Cherries this season and has admirers across the continent.

Huijsen has registered 31 appearances across competitions this campaign and is now a mainstay under Andoni Iraola. The 20-year-old is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2030, but is expected to be on the move at the end of the season.

Chelsea are reportedly the favorites to lap him up, and are planning to secure his services before the FIFA Club World Cup.

