Chelsea-bound winger set to complete Ligue 1 loan move: Reports 

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea-bound 18-year-old winger Angelo Gabriel is set to be loaned out to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg. The Blues have reportedly agreed on a €15 million deal for Gabriel with Santos. However, Gabriel, a highly touted prospect, is not expected to be a part of the Stamford Bridge club next season. Rather, the player is set to join Strasbourg on a loan deal.

The London club's American co-owner, Todd Boehly, recently completed a takeover of the Ligue 1 side. Hence, a loan exchange between the two sides could become a regular affair in the coming seasons. Gabriel has made 32 appearances for his current club, Santos, this season, bagging two goals and one assist.

He has also represented Brazil at the under-16 level during his career. While Gabriel might spend the upcoming season away on loan, with youth being the west London-based club's new theme, the player can be expected to feature for the Blues in the near future.

Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on Gabriel's transfer. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Told 2004 born talent will complete the second part of medical tests tomorrow then travel to USA with Chelsea. Deal worth €15m fee — club will decide on loan after USA tour.”

Chelsea bound Angelo Gabriel has drawn comparisons with Neymar and Pele

Britain Soccer Premier League Chelsea

Angelo Gabriel has already earned high praise for his performances for Santos. The youngster has even been compared to Brazilian football legends like Neymar and Pele.

This is because of Gabriel's ability with the ball. He is a fantastic dribbler. Fans find similarities between his style of play and the aforementioned legends of the game.

Santos Ariel Horan recently told SporTV:

“I see a lot of potential in Angelo. He is a boy who likes to go for the goal. I really like Brazilian football, and Angelo plays Brazilian football. This essence of dribbling, of taking on the opponent, is very important."

He added:

"He has a huge future. By working hard, he will be able to play not only at Santos, but I believe that, in the future, he will be able to play in major leagues around the world."

Gabriel's future looks bright. However, given the Blues already have the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in their ranks, he might find it hard to instantly break into the first team. Hence, a loan spell in Ligue 1 could be very effective for the prodigy.