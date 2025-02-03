Chelsea close to agreeing deal to sign Ligue 1 midfielder as Enzo Maresca seeks reinforcements in midfield: Reports

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne for the transfer of teenage midfielder Mathis Amougou this month, as per reports. The Blues are in the market for midfield reinforcement following the struggles of Romeo Lavia to stay fit since his arrival at the club.

France U-20 international Amougou has become a target for the Blues after impressing in his 17 league appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit this season. The Blues are now looking to complete the signing of the 19-year-old defensive midfielder before the end of the January transfer window, as per journalist Graeme Bailey.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is keen for the Blues to sign a new midfielder this month after the sale of Cesare Casadei, and loans for Renato Veiga and Carney Chukwuemeka. They were linked with Manchester City youngster Nico O'Reilly recently, but have been priced out of a move for the midfielder.

The plan of the Blues for Amougou is unclear, seeing as they appear intent on sending the teenager to sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1 until the end of the season. The loan will, however, be dependent on whether the club can sign another midfielder before the end of the window. If they fail to, Amougou will likely team up with Maresca's squad to provide cover in midfield.

One of the French league's rising stars, Mathis Amougou is contracted to Saint-Etienne until 2026. The young midfielder fits that bill for the kind of players targeted by the Blues in recent years, and will be a quality addition to their roster.

Chelsea star closing in on Borussia Dortmund switch: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is closing in on a loan move to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have sanctioned a move for the England U-21 international, who has failed to impress coach Enzo Maresca this season.

Chukwuemeka has been a target for several sides this month, with Strasbourg also among the sides watching him. Chelsea agreed to send the 21-year-old to Germany in a deal which includes an option to buy for over £40 million.

Maresca has hardly given Chukwuemeka a chance at Stamford Bridge this season, with the Italian tactician having advised that the youngster head out on loan last summer. The former Aston Villa midfielder did not make a single league matchday squad this season, appearing only five times for a total of 130 minutes in other competitions.

