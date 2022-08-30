Chelsea very close to agreement on deal worth €25 million for transfer target: Reports

Chelsea are edging closer to agreeing a €25 million deal with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reliable journalist Gerard Romero.

Chelsea have made six major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of around €200 million.

The Blues are also set to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for an initial sum of around €82 million. However, they are keen to strengthen their squad further before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Thomas Tuchel's side loaned Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig earlier this summer. They thus find themselves short of options up top despite signing Sterling.

It has been evident for a while that Barcelona's Aubameyang is Chelsea's preferred option to strengthen their attack. They have been in talks with the La Liga giants over a deal for a while now.

Following days of negotiations, the two clubs are now close to reaching an agreement over a deal. The Blues are on course to convince the Catalans to sell Aubameyang for an initial sum of €23 million, according to Romero [via @ManagingBarca on Twitter].

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: Agreement very close between FC Barcelona & Chelsea for Aubameyang for €23M fixed + €2M variables.

Barcelona could pocket another €2 million through add-ons, as per the report. The London giants will now be hopeful of getting the deal across the line as soon as possible.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem in Chelsea's efforts to sign Aubameyang. Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that there is already an agreement between the player and the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Barça want €30m for Aubameyang, talks in progress with Chelsea - personal terms agreed;



Barça want €30m for Aubameyang, talks in progress with Chelsea - personal terms agreed;

Depay ready to terminate Barça contract, but waiting for Juve to decide as Arkadiusz Milik is the other option. Important hours ahead for Aubameyang and Depay deals.

The Gabon international is thus in line to become the Blues' eighth signing of the summer, with Fofana expected to complete his move first. It remains to be seen if the club intend to make further signings before Thursday's transfer deadline.

How has Chelsea target Aubameyang fared for Barcelona?

Aubameyang joined Barcelona from north London giants Arsenal in January this year. He put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Catalans with the hope of establishing himself as a regular for them.

The 33-year-old made a bright start to his time at Camp Nou, making 23 appearances across all competitions during the second half of last season. He scored 13 goals and provided one assist in those matches.

However, the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer have pushed Aubameyang down the pecking order. He has clocked just eight minutes of playing time in three matches this campaign.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer